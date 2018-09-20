Electrical Project is Getting Underway in Forest City

Andy Koob of DGR Engineering was at the Forest City Council meeting this week to discuss the master agreement for Professional Service regarding the ongoing electrical project. Forest City mayor Byron Ruiter says the project is getting ready to enter the Phase 1B.

There will also be burial of some overhead power lines along certain roads and removal of old power poles. The city is looking to improve services to residents and reduce power outages through the looping of power line routes with other lines.