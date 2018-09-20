Britt Students to Hold a Food Bank Drive in October

On Wednesday, October 3rd, the Faith Formation students from the Britt catholic Church will hold a food donation drive for the Britt Food bank. This event is one of the biggest donation drives for the Britt Food Bank.

Between 6:45pm and 7:45pm, Britt residents are asked to leave their porch lights on if they have food donations. They are to leave the donations on the porch.

Donations requested are non-perishable goods such as soups, cake mixes and or frosting, and pasta. Soap products include bath soap, shampoo, dish soap, and laundry soap. Paper products include toilet paper, paper towels , tissues, napkins, and disposable diapers.