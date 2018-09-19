Gustavo Suarez is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for September 19, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK SEPTEMBER 19 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Gustavo Suarez helped the Broncos to a 49-6 homecoming win over North Butler Friday night. Gustavo carried the ball 11 times for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 7.5 tackles, and scooped up a fumble and ran 11 yards for another touchdown. Congratulations to Belmond-Klemme senior Gustavo Suarez, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Tate Hagen, West Hancock Football; Jace Pringnitz, GHV Football; Cora Holland, Forest City Volleyball; Cael Boehmer, Lake Mills Football;