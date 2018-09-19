Forest City defeats Belmond-Klemme, Other area scores

Tuesday, September 18th

KIOW Belmond-Klemme Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM Video Streamed

Video Streaming Eagle Grove Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM Video Streamed



Friday, September 21st

KIOW New Hampton Football at Forest City 7:30 PM Video Streamed

KHAM Bishop Garrigan Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM Video Streamed



Saturday, September 22nd

KIOW Akron University Football at Iowa State 11:00 AM

KHAM Dakota State University Football at Waldorf University 4:00 PM



Tuesday, September 25th

KIOW Forest City Volleyball at Bishop Garrigan 7:00 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Volleyball at Belmond-Klemme 7:00 PM Video Streamed



Thursday, September 27th

KIOW Clear Lake Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM Video Streamed



Friday, September 28th

KIOW North Union Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM Video Streamed

KHAM Forest City Football at Hampton-Dumont 7:30 PM Video Streamed

Video Streaming Estherville-Lincoln Central Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM Video Streamed



Saturday, September 29th

KIOW Iowa State University Football at Texas Christian University 6:00 PM

KHAM Waldorf University Football at Mayville State University 2:00 PM