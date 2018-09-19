Forest City defeats Belmond-Klemme, Other area scores

Forest City swept Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night by set scores of 25-6, 25-10 and 25-11. Cora Holland had 13 kills, Emma Hovenga had 21 assists for Forest City. As a team the Indians were 67 of 72 in serving including 9 aces.
Other Tuesday Volleyball Scores:
Lake Mills 25-25-25, North Union 17-14-13
North Iowa 18-25-25-19-19, Bishop Garrigan 25-19-18-25-17
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 15-22-13
Central Springs 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 7-18-9
Osage 25-25-25, West Fork 9-7-10
Saint Ansgar 25-25-24-25, Rockford 16-15-26-22
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25, Algona 18-14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25, Pocahontas Area 18-13
Clear Lake 12-25-25-25, Hampton-Dumont 25-15-22-19