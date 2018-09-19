Distinguished Poet, Gabriel Gudding, to Present at Waldorf University

Waldorf University to host poet Gabriel Gudding on Sept. 24. The event is a part of the Distinguished Visiting Authors Series sponsored by the Waldorf University English Department. The reading is free and open to the public from 7-8 p.m. in the Salveson Ballroom located at 106 S. Sixth St. Forest City, IA.

The current Coordinator of Creative Writing at Illinois State University, Gabriel Gudding is the author of the books “Literature for Nonhumans” (Ahsahta, 2015), “Rhode Island Notebook” (Dalkey Archive Press, 2007) and “A Defense of Poetry” (Pitt, 2002), as well as numerous chapbooks. His essays and poems appear in such periodicals as Harper’s Magazine, The Nation, and Journal of the History of Ideas, in such anthologies as Great American Prose Poems, Best American Poetry, Best American Experimental Writing, and &Now: Best Innovative Writing. His translations from Spanish appear in anthologies such as “The Oxford Book of Latin American Poetry,” “Poems for the Millennium,” and “The Whole Island: Six Decades of Cuban Poetry.”

Kerry Howley, author of “Thrown,” a book of investigative journalism about cage fighting, is the next guest author of the Waldorf University Distinguished Visiting Authors Series on March 27, 2019. Details to follow at a later date.