Waldorf’s Kidane Earns Player of the Week Honors

Scoring twice for the Warriors on Saturday, Goitom Kidane not only helped his team earn a draw on the road, but his efforts earned him honors from the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) on Monday.

The sophomore midfielder from Fort Worth, Texas, was named the A.I.I. Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for his effort on the pitch in three games for Waldorf last week.

Kidane scored the first goal of the game in a 2-2 draw at unbeaten Mount Mercy on Saturday, then gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead with his second goal of the game early in the second half.

The sophomore also had a shot in Waldorf’s game on Wednesday at Morningside, and two more shots Sunday in a contest at home against Culver-Stockton.

The pair of goals this week gives Kidane a team-best three on the season for the Warriors, who are off until Sept. 26 when they next play at Simpson.