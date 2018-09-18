Waldorf Golf Finds Its Swing

The Warrior men found their stroke Monday at Otter Creek Golf Course. Zabdiel Flores, Mitch Anderson and Joe Nordquist led the charge, shooting 70, 71 and 72 respectively, as the Waldorf men’s golf team finished second with a team-total of 290 at the Grand View September Shootout.

“I was very pleased with how the entire team handled themselves mentally throughout the round,” Waldorf head coach Mark Clouse said. “My expectations for these guys are high and this was a great example of their capabilities.”

Iowa Lakes won the tournament title with a score of 284 for the 18-hole event. No other details were provided.

The Warriors look to continue their strong play this weekend as they head to Illinois for the Clarke Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more of the same in the coming weeks,” Clouse said.