Shirley Arlene Schutter, age 88 of Forest City, died Monday, September 17, 2018 in Leland as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 21, 2018 at West Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Leland, Iowa with Pastor Steve Bang officiating.

Visitation will be held on 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa and an hour prior to service at the church on Friday.

Burial will be at West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the West Prairie Cemetery fund.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

