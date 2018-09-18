Rains May Cause Trouble for Manure Storage Sites

The area will be undergoing heavy rains especially from Tuesday night into Wednesday and this may be of a concern for manure storage areas for area farmers. Rains may accumulate in the storage areas and fill them quicker. This has caused problems for some Iowa farmers.

State regulators are investigating a manure spill in eastern Iowa after heavy rainfall pelted the area. Waste from a dairy farm spilled into a tributary of Silver Creek near Clinton, after about eight inches of rain fell in a short time. Investigator Ryan Stouder with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says producers may need to prepare for more frequent and intense rains that may be caused by climate change.

He says producers have to make adjustments to storage areas to account for more rain.

Stouder says they have to think of the rain differently.

The basin that leaked in Clinton County stores some 10 million gallons of manure. Stouder estimates it may have been overflowing for a couple of days before investigators noticed it.