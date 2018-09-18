Presentation on Addiction Scheduled for September 26th

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will hold a presentation discussing Addiction on Wednesday, September 26, in Beem Center 200 on the NIACC campus from 3:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The public is invited to attend this free event facilitated by Jay Pedelty. This presentation is sponsored by NIACC’s Lifelong Learning Institute.

There isn’t anyone in our country today that doesn’t have a legitimate, compelling reason to understand “addiction.” All Americans are paying for the cost of addiction no matter how far from the issue we may imagine we are. This presentation provides a working understanding of how addictions develop, what happens in treatment, and why we will never “treat” our way out of this number one health problem. Perhaps most importantly this presentation will answer the question that so many of us have asked relatives and friends: “Don’t you see what you’re doing to yourself?”

Jay Pedelty was a certified substance abuse prevention specialist for eight years working for Prairie Ridge Addiction Treatment services in Mason City and The Prevention Research Institute in Lexington, Kentucky. During this time he delivered hundreds of presentations at the local, state, and national level with audiences including the Iowa Workforce Summit, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Board of Commissioners, The National Alcoholic Beverages Control Association, the Iowa Governor’s Conference on Substance Abuse, the Iowa Senate, and addiction treatment groups. He currently travels the country training new instructors for the Prevention Research Institute’s Prime for Life impaired driving program.