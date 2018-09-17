Worth County Board to Discuss Property Sales and Maintainence

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to first meet with the County Engineer on the status of secondary roads. Discussion will center on projects, upkeep, and future needs of the county roads. The board will address a Title VI Non-Discrimination Agreement between the Iowa Department of Transportation and Worth County.

The board will then turn its attention briefly to drainage matters and the recently awarded Drainage District 21 West Main Project.

The board will review and possibly pass a resolution to publish a public notice to receive bids for hay ground.

The meeting will take place at the Worth County Courthouse beginning at 9am.