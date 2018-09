Jacob Wolter of Granada, MN, pled guilty to “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, in violation of Iowa Code §124.401(1)(c)(6), stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 7, 2017. Wolter is scheduled to be sentenced on October 23, 2018.