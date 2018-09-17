Olson Pleads Guilty to Burglary and Assault

Dustin Olson of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,“ a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 12, 2018. For Count 1, Olson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 2, Olson was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.