Nunez Pleads Guilty to Possession

Jaimie Nunez of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on April 17, 2018. Vega was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Vega was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services.