Landus Cooperative in Rake Announces It’s Harvest Delivery Plan

Landus Cooperative announced the harvest delivery plan for its Rake, Iowa location which sustained damage in a mid-August incident. The location will receive grain for harvest and they plan to have just as much space as last year. They do anticipate receiving times for wet corn will be slower than last year.

“We want to thank all of our farmers and neighbors for their concern for our team. We recognize our incident in August is going to create some challenges for our growers this harvest season. We have a plan to serve you during harvest the best way we can,” said location manager, Steve Cook.

Upright Storage Receiving

· Overall receiving speed could be up to 20% slower than last year depending on harvest moisture; two of the three receiving pits will be open.

o Pit 1: Receiving at 15,000 to 20,000 bushels/hour depending on the need to dry corn.

o Pit 2: Closed for the season

o Pit 3: Receiving at 10,000 bushels/hour.

o Traffic pattern will stay the same

Bunker Receiving

· Two 900,000 buckers bunkers will be available for receiving corn.

· One bunker receives at 20,000 BPH and the other is 10,000 BPH

Corn Drying

· Dryer is currently expected to be available mid-October

· We do not currently have any limits on corn moisture receiving.

Hours & Scale Times

· Regularly scheduled harvest hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

· Scale-to-scale times to determine line length are available on the Landus Cooperative mobile app or in the customer portal log-in area.

“Our employees, contractors, engineers and vendors worked many long hours to get us prepared to bring in both corn and beans,” added Cook. “We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get our speed and space back to your expectations. We appreciate your patience and look forward to continuing to serve you going forward.”

The Landus Cooperative team is still determining the long-term plan for repairing the location. “We are committed to Rake. It is a major rail loading hub for our company and an important asset for our growers and members,” explained Brett Bell, chief operating officer. “We will be providing a capital investment and repair plan to our Board of Directors in coming months for review and approval on behalf of our members.”