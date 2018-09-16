Report: Tariffs Played Role in Iowa Farmland Values Decline

A new survey report says the Iowa farmland average values have dropped 1.7 percent in the past six months.

The report from the Iowa Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute says the decline over the past six months left the values at a little over $6,800 an acre. But the report issued Tuesday also says the values climbed 1.2 percent higher over the past 12 months.

Values went up in the past six months only in northeast Iowa, rising 0.7 percent.

The report blamed the state decline in part on tariffs that affected crop prices and on rising interest rates.