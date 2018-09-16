New Location for Iowa’s Largest Quilt Show

After 10 years of staging at the Iowa Events Center, Iowa’s largest quilt show moves this year to the 4-H building in the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Set for Thursday – Saturday, September 27, 28 and 29, this 36th annual quilt show by members of the Des Moines Area Quilters Guild brings together more than 600 quilts for display.

The show includes quilts created by the group’s 480 members as well as five special quilt exhibits. Dozens of vendors from six states plan to display and sell their goods while free demonstrations and quilt turnings take place throughout the three-day event. A little quilt silent auction features numerous “little quilts” created by members and a raffle offers a member-created applique quilt.

Included in the special exhibits are: A “Shining Stars” treasured quilts exhibit; quilts by members of the Iowa Art Quilters, and ribbon-winning quilts created by some of Iowa’s most skilled appliquers. Some 30 Quilts of Valor, constructed and quilted by DMAQG members, are set to be presented to current and former members of the United States military throughout the show – 10 quilts each day.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7 at the door.

For more information go to www.dmaqg.org or follow Des Moines Area Quilters Guild on Facebook.