Women’s Self Defense Course Scheduled for Wednesday

A women’s self-defense class will be held at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center on Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. This class is intended for women ages 13 and up and is part of the Iowa Women’s Self Defense Initiative. It is a way for women to learn how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Topics include predators, situational awareness, verbal defensive tactics, assertive skills, physical presence, physical tactics and techniques.

Those who are interested and want to participate will [pay a fee to attend. Those seeking more information should call (641) 425-6294 or visit www.northiowawomensdefense.com