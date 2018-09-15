WCTA Board Candidates Are Announced

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s Nominating Committee members Steven Brunsvold, Randy Sime, Bruce Burdick, Randy Jutting, Robert Keil, and Chuck Osheim met on Wednesday, August 15th.

The Committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Curt Helland and Jerry Ouverson.

The Nominating Committee named the following members to be on the 2018 ballot: Mark Beal of Northwood; Matthew Schmidt of Lake Mills; and Gary Graber Forest City, IA.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south-central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the September 20th Annual Meeting. Members can vote by mail or in person at the meeting.

The September 20th meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School gym.