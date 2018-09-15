Senator Ernst Receives Award from Growth Energy for “Fueling Growth”

– Growth Energy presented Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) with the 2018 Fueling Growth award for her work to advance renewable fuels like ethanol, and to increase consumer choice at the pump.

“Rural America is the backbone of our country, and the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) has been a boon for so many farmers producing corn, soybeans and other biofuel feedstocks. The statute is an invaluable economic engine creating jobs, raising incomes, increasing tax revenues and paving the way for new investment. I am committed to advocating for the RFS, and for removing the nonsensical regulation preventing the sale of E15 year-round, to give consumers renewable fuel options at the pump.

“I am honored to receive this award for my work on behalf of Iowans who rely on the renewable fuels industry and am grateful for Growth Energy and its members for the unwavering support,” said Senator Ernst.

“Senator Ernst has been a fierce ethanol advocate for Iowa in the United States Senate and fighting for E15 year round at the White House. We are grateful for her unwavering support and are thrilled to present her with the 2018 Fueling Growth Award,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.