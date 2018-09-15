SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Area Fishing Reported Fair to Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water levels are 6 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water in Town Bay from the stone piers along Ice House Point, the dredge cut near Denison Beach and around the rock piles near Gunshot Hill Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Walleye – Slow: Try leeches or crawler harnesses around Ice House Point, the dredge cut near Denison Beach, and around the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay, and along shore near the outlet. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers fished 3-4 feet below a bobber on the lake side of the inlet bridge and from the stone piers in Town Bay.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leaches in 15-20 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation and deeper structure. Largemouth Bass: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up bluegills in 15-20 feet of water.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits or drift crawler harnesses on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in 6-10 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits; most action has been from boat while fishing dredge cuts.

Beeds Lake

The park road will be closed Sept. 19th – 21st due to road construction; there will be no access to the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig. Shore anglers should fish a small piece of crawler or cut bait off the bottom.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 70 degrees. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits in 6 to 10 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish on the bottom with cut bait or crawlers after sunset. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift a jig and minnow over deeper submerged vegetation. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift or troll a small jig tipped with cut bait or a minnow over the reefs until you find fish. Muskellunge – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and near docks.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs or a minnow in the dredge cut or on the edge of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits.

Lake Smith

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll a small jig or minnow in deeper near the outlet.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Don’t overlook the evening bite from docks as these fish will move shallow at dusk. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught trolling. Don’t overlook public areas to fish using traditional “cat” baits which will provide excellent action.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large angler size fish in the lake.

Little Sioux River (state line to Linn Grove)

Channel Catfish – Good: Report of angles catching fish from the river.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch up to 10 inches mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish approaching 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of angler acceptable size fish up to 10 inches in the lake.

Ocheyedan Pit #1

Channel Catfish – Fair: Recent surveys show good numbers of 17 -23 inch channel catfish.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Fair: The fall walleye bite has begun with action improving. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of angler acceptable size yellow perch continue to be caught in the outside line of the weed beds.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Rock piles in deeper water with stands of aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels stabilized with improved clarity. Use caution when boating. Flows or current are still high. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Walleye – Fair: A variety of baits are working; try a jig tipped with a minnow floated through an eddy. Channel Catfish – Good: The catfish bite is on; use chicken liver, stink bait or dead chubs.

Decorah District Streams

Small game hunting seasons are open in Iowa. Many trout streams flow through areas with hunting. Wear bright colors. All catchable streams are stocked. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily information. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of aquatic and terrestrial insects, like ants and beetles, are more numerous. Try small spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with twister tails work. Brown Trout – Good: Hendrickson caddis and cranefly hatches are occurring. Crickets are common along streams now. Use hendrickson gnat or beadhead nymph patterns. Pale yellow, black, brown, and grey colors work best. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk on a hook under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank. A variety of small spinnerbaits work well.

French Creek

The bridge on Mays Prairie Road (CR X6A) is being replaced. Work is scheduled through mid-November. Access the parking lot from the south. Brown Trout – Good: The best time to fish French Creek is after rain events so fish will be less spooky. This stream rarely turns off color.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly reel a minnow on a hook over structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try near submersed rocky habitat or depth contours in the early morning. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a large night crawler fished off the bottom near woody structure. Bluegill – Fair: Activity should pick up with cooler temperatures. Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm off rocky shoreline or near submersed logs.

Lake Meyer

Lake clarity is slightly stained. Few people have been fishing. Bluegill – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a small piece of worm or cricket under a bobber near weed edges. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or cut baits fished just off the bottom in the evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater baits along weed edges on overcast days and late evenings. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and minnow near submersed structure.

Osborne Pond

Osborne Pond is currently being renovated. The dam was breached in July and a water retention basin installed. Material will be removed over the winter and new habitat installed in the spring. After repairs to the dam are made, it will be allowed to fill. The pond will then be restocked with bluegill, channel catfish, and largemouth bass.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

The Turkey River continues to fall and is off color. Flows remain high. Use caution when boating. Visit the USGS Current Condition website for more information. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows or lures imitating minnows in deep water drop offs

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water level is falling at Decorah with improved clarity. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for more information. Paddling activities are not recommended.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water clarity is poor. Water levels are stabilizing. Current velocities are very swift. Paddling activities are not recommended. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more information.

Volga Lake

Lake conditions are improving. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a small piece of worm along rocky shorelines.Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly retrieve a lure over structure at dawn and dusk. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures over structure or run a jig tipped with a twister tail along a rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use stink bait worms or cut baits fished off the bottom in the evening near woody structure.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Casey Lake is in good condition with clear water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing various depths with a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of weeds or structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater artificial baits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers, cut baits, dead minnows and stink baits. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try artificial lures near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish a jig tipped with plastic and crawler near the current breaks and bar drop-offs.

Manchester District Streams

Delaware, Jackson, Dubuque and southern Clayton County streams are in excellent condition and are being stocked.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River received a fair amount of rainfall this past week, but is falling quickly and clearing up well.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The Shell Rock River received a fair amount of rain this past week; there have been no angling reports. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink baits in the top or upstream end of log jams.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River received a fair amount of rainfall this past week; there have been no angling reports. Northern Pike – Good: Cast large bucktail spinners.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 10.4 feet and is expected to begin a fall to 8.8 feet next week. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek ramp is closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Good: Fishing wing dam areas will get easier with a drop in river levels. Use crankbaits or 3-way rigs fished along rock structure. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch bite has picked up. Many fish 13 inch fish are being caught with live minnow floated under a bobber. Northern Pike – Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Cast spoons along the edge of weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth activity has picked up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in faster current. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is 20 feet and is expected to fall to 17 feet next week. Water temperature is 71 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Good: Fishing wing dam areas will get easier with a drop in river levels. Use crankbaits or 3-way rigs fished along rock structure. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch bite has picked up. Many 13 inch fish are being caught with live minnow floated under a bobber. Northern Pike -Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Cast spoons along the edge of weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Bluegill – Excellent: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth activity has picked up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in faster current. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in the main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Fair: Find the bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is 12 feet and is expected to fall to 8.1 feet by next week. Water temperature is 64 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye – Good: Fishing wing dam areas will get easier with a drop in river levels. Use crankbaits or 3-way rigs fished along rock structure. Yellow Perch – Excellent: The perch bite has picked up. Many 13 inch fish are being caught with a live minnow floated under a bobber. Northern Pike – Good: This time of year, pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Cast spoons along the edge of weed beds.

Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth activity has picked up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in faster current. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent:: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Upper Mississippi River levels will fall over the next week. Water clarity is improving as well as the fishing. Water temperatures are near 70 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will hold around 12.1 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 14.2 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good:Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions. Freshwater Drum – Good: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out relatively near shore in moderate current areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try finding clear water in the upper reaches of backwater areas; use worms and bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish the upper ends of backwater areas in cleaner water.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level will hold around 13.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is poor; avoid all the tributary streams as they are muddy. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Move often if you are not finding catfish. Freshwater Drum – Good: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Largemouth Bass – Good: Some nice bass were reported in the upper ends of backwater areas deep in the vegetated areas. Most anglers are using frog imitation lures.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are predicted to hold around 13.4 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 15.8 feet at Camanche and 9.8 feet at the LeClaire. Small boat ramps will be flooded or have debris on them. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore or along brush piles. Channel cats feed heavily in flooded waters. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are near 15.4 feet at Rock Island. This is “moderate” flood stages, so most boat ramps are flooded. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Fish near shore in flooded waters. Freshwater Drum – No Report: Use an egg sinker and worm rig fished near shore in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 15.01 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River level is 15.98 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. The boat ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed due to high water. The docks have been pulled out at the Fairport Recreational area due to high water. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 15.51 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 16 is 15 feet. River stage at Muscatine is 17.28 feet and is falling. Flood stage at Muscatine is 16 feet. The Kilpeck Landing is closed. Big Timber is also closed due to high water. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.96 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River level at Keithsburg is 16.87 feet and is falling. Flood stage at Keithsburg is 14 feet. Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. Ferry Landing is closed. Water will be over the Hawkeye dolbee parking lot. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.97 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River level at Burlington is 18.58 feet and is falling. Flood stage at Burlington is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 530.06 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. Fishing has been slow with the high water.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Had about five inches of rain last week. The lake is in pretty good condition. Not a lot of angler activity this week. Black Crappie – No Report: Start looking for crappies in 6 feet of water. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills should be moving in to more shallow water soon. Start at 6 feet and work your way in from there.

Deep Lakes

Grab a pole and go exploring at Deep Lakes; there are lots of ponds to try. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most of the ponds have good numbers of bass in them; most are smaller, but there are some big ones. Go subtle in your choice of lures with the ultra-clear water. Bluegill – Good: Find the right pond and you can catch some nice bluegills.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is dropping pretty fast, but is forecast to stay above bank full levels until the middle of next week.

Lake Belva Deer

The lake was pretty turbid last week after all the rain; it is clearing up this week. Water temperature is in mid to upper 70’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Last week was pretty slow; t crappie should start biting again with the water getting back to normal and cooling off. Channel Catfish – Fair: Should still be able to pick up a few catfish up by the inlet from the marsh. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Picking up a few bass in the more shallow water up along the rocks and gravel bottom areas.

Lake Darling

The water level is back down to near normal. Water temperature is in the mid 70’s. Bluegill – Good: Decent numbers of hand-sized bluegills are being caught in 5 or less feet of water. Water still hasn’t cleared up after last week’s heavy rains. So a little flash to any lure is a good idea. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers continue to catch catfish. It’s a good time to fish the weirs in the in-lake silt dams as the water from the recent and forecast rains come into the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are hovering over the rock piles in about 5-8 feet of water. Spinnerbaits and spoons work best.

Lost Grove Lake

Nice weather and the Mississippi River still being high has brought out the boats. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are still catching crappies out deep, but if the nights stay fairly cool, move in to shallower water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Run your favorite crankbait on the north side of the lake, out along the mounds on the flats and in shallow.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River crested on Wednesday (Sept. 12th) at Brighton and seems to be on its way back down. Still well above flood stage.

Central Park Lake

The lake is close to full after the renovation project; fingerling fish have been stocked.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 704 feet as of Sept. 13. It is predicted to crest on Sept. 16 at a level of 705 feet (normal pool is 683.4 feet). All ramps are under water and the Mehaffey ramp is closed due to construction.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs fished over deeper brush. Most fish are 8-9 inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait works best. Some limits are being reported.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

The motor restriction is off; any sized motor may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows around brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Troll crawlers or crankbaits in 7-14 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try topwater baits early and late then troll during the day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait. Evenings are best.

Otter Creek Lake

There is quite a bit of vegetation in the boat ramp canal and some in sections of other shorelines. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait, especially towards evening. Many 3-5 pound fish are reported. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use small jig spinners or live bait.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 1 feet low. Use caution on the lake, as many of the new rock and wood structures are becoming submerged. There are 2 docks in at the main ramp and the fish cleaning station is open. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or stink bait in the evenings.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shoreline and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow around deep structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Switch to rubber worms and deeper structure as the day heats up.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures in the early mornings and evenings then switch to rubber worms or crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target the cedar tree piles and the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler along the rip-rapped shorelines, the jetties and around the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

The south boat ramp off of Highway 2 has been reopened. There is now a construction project on the north ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures in the early mornings and evenings. As the day progresses, target deeper structure using rubber worms or deep diving crankbaits. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow in deeper water structure. Try also a slip bobber over a minnow. Crappies should start to move shallower as the water temperature cools off. Bluegill – Fair: Try live bait tipped on a small jig around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Keep moving until you find active fish.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or stink bait around areas with rip-rapped shorelines or rock piles. Don’t fish too deep as the lake does stratify; target 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or crawdad imitating crankbaits around deep structure. Try also topwater lures around the cedar tree piles in the morning. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler around aquatic vegetation. White Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around deeper structure and the outer edge of the weed line.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.52 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or chicken liver in coves or areas with some water running into the lake. White Crappie – Fair: Try minnows around deeper structure. Trolling small crankbaits can also catch suspended crappies. Crappies will start to move shallow as the water cools. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Follow the gulls as they will be where the schools of hybrid striped bass are feeding. Walleye – Fair: Use night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines in the early part of the day and then fish deeper structure as the day warms up. Use rubber worms or crankbaits. Topwater lures can be productive along the lily pads. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties and the outer edge of the lily pads.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll shallow diving shad imitating crankbaits or spinner rigs with night crawlers with little weight to fish 3 to 10 feet deep. The northern half of the lake is best during the summer; start from the beach up to the marina boat ramp.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of crappies are being caught trolling twister tail or tube jigs in the upper half of the lake mostly from the boat ramp to 100 yards up from the beach. Many are young fish just under 8 inches, with some bigger ones mixed in.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small white, pink and chartreuse twister tails or tube jigs.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Fishing below the dam has been the best action for a mix of white bass and hybrid striped bass. Cast white twister tails fluke or paddle tail swim baits.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Drift or slowly troll jigs or minnows in the lower half of the lake in the mornings to just after noon.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water clarity should improve in ponds this week. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report slow fishing in ponds after heavy rains this week. Try fishing 4 feet below the surface for suspended fish in the summer. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass are very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Fish shallow early and late and go deeper during the middle of the day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or commercial stink baits along weed edges and around structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies suspended and around structure.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good fish population with quality sized panfish. Heavy rain this week may affect water clarity. Black Crappie – No Report: Fish the creek channel for black crappie up to 12 inches. Bluegill – No Report: Drift or slow troll along the creek channel for bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There is a good population of 13 to 15 inch bass in the lake.

Lake Anita

Fishing has picked up now that the weather has stabilized. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills close to the creek channel. Slow troll small jigs tipped with crawler for bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is best. Slow troll small crank baits

or small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw spinners along the vegetation and plastics around deep structure during the day

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good destination for summer catfishing. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish have slowed a bit, but anglers report catching fish around Boy Scout Island. Fish will average 2 to 5 pounds. White Crappie – No Report: There is a good population of white crappies in Manawa.

Orient Lake

Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills at Orient have good body condition. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding below the rock sediment dam. Cast liver crawlers or cut bait next to the current. Black Bullhead – Fair: Quality sized bullheads can be caught with night crawlers below the rock sediment structure.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. The water clarity has improved to 2 feet this week. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are in a summer pattern. Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are 8 to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Channel Catfish – Slow: Cast cut bait or liver around brush piles for catfish up to 10 pounds. Early morning bite is best. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are being caught in the deeper tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with crankbaits fished near rocky areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished in shallow bays and along fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using spinners fished near the spillway and cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught using topwater baits fished in early morning or late evening. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with prepared baits fished near main lake points in the evenings.

Three Mile Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills up to 8 inches with worms fished in shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 18 inches with crankbaits or minnows fished along the fish mounds or the dam.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with crankbaits or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished in shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes of all sizes using minnows or crankbaits fished in 10 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 28.30 ft. /63,900 cfs./71 degrees Fahrenheit. Missouri River water temperatures are down 3 degrees from last week and water levels are down 0.77 feet. Water levels continue to be up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed and release of water from reservoirs. Anglers and boaters are advised to use caution going on the Missouri River. Fishing has been good to fair.