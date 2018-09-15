NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: 1,000 Volunteers Expected at Iowa State Parks’ Volunteer Day, Sept. 22

Iowans can help make their park a better place on Sept. 22 as more than 40 state parks will participate in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) second annual statewide Volunteer Day.

Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa DNR’s State Parks Bureau, said he hopes to see 1,000 Iowans participate in the event.

“Iowa state parks are important places many people enjoy for the natural beauty and outdoor fun they provide,” said Coffelt. “We know a lot of people want to help care for them, and this is a great opportunity to lend a hand.”

Activities will be unique for each park depending on clean-up needs, but may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more. Details can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.

Clean-up efforts are partly in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system, which takes place in 2020. The DNR is working with several organizations to create park improvements and plan activities for the centennial event.

Volunteers for the Sept. 22 clean-up day are encouraged to share their activities on social media with #iowastateparks