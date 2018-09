Forest City Education Foundation Tailgate Meal will take place Friday in the Forest City High School Cafeteria. The event will be from 5pm to 7pm. The meal will consist of shredded pork or pulled BBQ chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips, cookie, & water or lemonade.

Tickets are $6 per person and are available at the door or from a Junior or Senior student. Proceeds go to support the Dream Catcher Fund.