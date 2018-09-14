Elsie Kunkel, 91, of Britt passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. Burial will be at St. Benedict.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 4:00 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839