Albertus “Bert” Kruger, 88, of Britt passed away to his heavenly home to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Algona Manor Care Center.

Funeral services for Bert Kruger will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Woden Christian Reformed Church, 205 290th Street rural Woden with Mr. Stan Limberg officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839