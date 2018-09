The Waldorf University 2018-19 Theater Season is about to get underway. Waldorf Director Dr. Robert AuFrances says everything kicks off with “Voices From the High School September 26th through the 29th.

AuFrance highlighted the rest of the theater season.

Patrons can attend all four show with a season ticket for $35. For more information about season tickets, please contact Dr. Robert AuFrance at (641) 585-8288 or email aufrance@waldorf.edu.