North Iowa High Tailgate Night is Tonight

North Iowa Community School District athletes and their parents are inviting the entire community to the first ever Fall Sports Tailgate at the Lions Park in Buffalo Center. The event is geared to get the community to meet with the athletes. The hope is that athletes will have a chance to thank community members who come to the games and support the teams. Athletes from all fall sports teams are organizing the event.

The expected menu will be pork loin on a bun, chips, salads, bars, and a drink. The even is free to the public, but freewill donations are going to be accepted. Those donations will go towards a Fall Sports Banquet for all teams.