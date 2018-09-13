Jones Set to Release “Perfectly Clear”

Thompson native and Forest City graduate Jillian Jones is get ready to release her first full length album on Friday. The album Perfectly Clear, is the culmination of a two year process of writing and recording music.

Jones will be performing an album release concert on the same day as her album is released. The concert is Friday at 7pm at the Crossview Covenant Church in North Mankato, Minnesota. Jones is excited to share her new music with the audience.

Tickets to the album release concert are $15 and can be purchased through her website, jillianjonesmusic.com. Crossview Covenant Church is located at 2000 Howard Drive West in North Makato, Minnesota.