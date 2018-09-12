West Hancock School District Passes the PPEL

The West Hancock Community School District has passed the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. According to the Hancock County Election Commissioner Michelle Eisenman, 227 votes were cast in the special election and 172 voted yes on its passage while 55 voted no. The results remain unofficial until canvassed by the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

West Hancock Community School District residents are being asked to go to the polls today to approve a Physical Plant and Equipment levy. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kroneman explained the PPEL concept.

Kroneman expressed his thanks to the voters for the passage of the levy. He addressed what some of the possible projects that would be done as a result of the now passed PPEL monies.

The PPEL term is for 10 years and would begin July 1, 2019.