Forest City defeats West Hancock, Other Tuesday Scores

The Forest City volleyball team defeated West Hancock in straight sets on Tuesday night by scores of 25-12, 25-1 and 25-11. Cora Holland had 14 kills for the Indians. Ellie Caylor was 23 of 23 serving and Emma Hovenga had 29 assists .
Other Tuesday Volleyball Scores:
Lake Mills 25-25-25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7-21-10
North Iowa 25-25-25, Belmond-Klemme 14-15-18
Bishop Garrigan 29-25-25, North Union 27-22-23
Central Springs 25-25-25, Rockford 21-21-13
Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, West Fork 18-22-22
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 3-2-14
Osage 25-25-25, Nashua-Plainfield 3-12-8