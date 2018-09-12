Forest City defeats West Hancock, Other Tuesday Scores

The Forest City volleyball team defeated West Hancock in straight sets on Tuesday night by scores of 25-12, 25-1 and 25-11. Cora Holland had 14 kills for the Indians. Ellie Caylor was 23 of 23 serving and Emma Hovenga had 29 assists .

Other Tuesday Volleyball Scores:

Lake Mills 25-25-25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7-21-10

North Iowa 25-25-25, Belmond-Klemme 14-15-18

Bishop Garrigan 29-25-25, North Union 27-22-23

Central Springs 25-25-25, Rockford 21-21-13

Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, West Fork 18-22-22

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 3-2-14

Osage 25-25-25, Nashua-Plainfield 3-12-8