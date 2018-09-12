Related Articles

PREP OF THE WEEK SEPTEMBER 12 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Forest City High School. Emma Hovenga is the setter for the Forest City volleyball team which moved to 9-0 last week. Tuesday, Hovenga had 18 assists in a 3 set sweep of North Iowa, then Saturday, Emma averaged 18.8 assists and missed on one serve as the Indians swept 5 matches to win the South Hardin Tournament for the 6th year in a row. Congratulations to Forest City junior setter Emma Hovenga, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Other’s considered: Cora Holland, Forest City Volleyball; Tate Hagen, West Hancock Football; Easton Barrus, Belmond-Klemme Football; Josef Smith, West Hancock Football;