Winnebago Board to Annex and Reclassify Parts of Drainage District 47

The Winnebago Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by opening a public hearing on the annexation several parcels in Drainage District 47 located near Lake Mills. The district had some cleanouts and repairs done which made the current classifications inaccurate. This meant that levies for the district were not correct to the specifications of the projects. The board may take action to annex these parcels pending public comment during the hearing.

The board will then follow with another public hearing. This deals with the reclassification of the parcels in Drainage District 47. If reclassified, the levies waged in the district would be accurate and more fairly assessed. Residents within the district will have the chance to voice their opinion on the reclassification at the hearing. The board will then have the chance to approve the reclassification report.

The board will then hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the condition of secondary roads. No rain has fallen in the last seven days allowing crews to work on several projects on some area roads.

The supervisors may make final appointments to the County Planning and Zoning Commission and to the County Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board is trying to make the board more gender equitable and are searching for a woman to fill the post.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisor’s Office in the Winnebago County Courthouse.