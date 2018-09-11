West Hancock PPEL Vote is Today

West Hancock Community School District residents are being asked to go to the polls today to approve a Physical Plant and Equipment levy. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kroneman explained the PPEL concept.

Kroneman addressed what some of the possible projects that would be done as a result of the proposed PPEL monies.

Despite proposed PPEL, taxes will be lower according to Kroneman. He and the district has been prudent with taxpayer dollars.

The PPEL term is for 10 years and would begin July 1, 2019.The polls will be open from Noon today until 8pm. Voters can cast their ballots at either the Britt City Hall or the Kanawha City Hall.