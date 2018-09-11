Tractor Injures Man at Farming of Yesteryear Event in Keister

The Farming of Yesteryear farm show was the site of an Albert Lea man becoming trapped underneath a tractor in Kiester, Minnesota on Sunday. Steven Henderson was trying to load a tractor onto a trailer when police say it overturned and pinned him to the ground underneath.

Henderson, who is 64 was pulled out from underneath the tractor by members of the Kiester and Walters Fire Departments, and was subsequently flown by North Memorial Air Care for treatment in Rochester.

The extent of Henderson’s injuries in currently unknown.