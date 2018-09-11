Drug Bust in Forest City Sees Two Sentenced and Third Waiting Trial

A March 20th drug bust of three individuals in a Forest City home has two now convicted and a third waiting for trial. Forest City Police raided a home and seized two drug pipes, hypodermic needles, marijuana, methamphetamine. Police arrested Brian Matthias of Mason City, Chelsea Harp and Zachary Monsen of Forest City.

Harp pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two days in jail and a $315. Matthias was sentenced to 30 days in jail for possession of marijuana which is a second offense. He was fined $315 fine and must complete a drug abuse treatment program.

Monsen is awaiting trial on charges of gathering where drugs are used and child endangerment. His trial is scheduled for October 24th.