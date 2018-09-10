Sheriff’s Detective Gets Probation for Punching Man in Bar

A Polk County sheriff’s detective and his girlfriend have been given a year of probation for their roles in an Ankeny bar fracas.

Court records say John Negrete and Tereasa Sunberg also were given deferred judgments at their sentencings Friday. That means their convictions can be removed from court records if they complete their probation terms.

The two were convicted in July of assault causing injury.

Authorities say Negrete punched an Ankeny firefighter, Ross Frank, and Sunberg punched Frank’s wife, Danielle.

Negrete and Sunberg say Frank groped Sunberg at the Clipper bar the night of Sept. 8 before the fracas. Frank denied the accusation. Prosecutors say Negrete was off-duty when he punched the firefighter in the mouth and under his left eye.