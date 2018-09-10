Leonard Leeck, 88, of Titonka, died Friday, September 7, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 10:30 AM at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Titonka. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors conducted.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, September 10, 2018 at Oakcrest Funeral Services Titonka.

Oakcrest Funeral Services Titonka in charge of arrangements.

Leonard Leeck was born August 17, 1930, in rural Titonka to Bennie and Elizabeth (Pfeffer)

Leeck. He graduated from Titonka High School in 1948. After graduation, Leonard served his

country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Leonard was united in marriage to Doris J. (Hipp) Leeck on August 18, 1960, at Good Hope

Lutheran Church in Titonka. He and Doris then moved to rural Woden, where they farmed for

the next fifty plus years.

Leonard was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He enjoyed a variety of

activities, including riding motorcycles, elk hunting in Wyoming, fox and deer hunting in Iowa,

and fishing in Canada. Canadian fishing trips were the family’s annual vacation, and these

adventures left fantastic memories of big fish and late night card games. He was also an avid trap shooter and participated in multiple leagues until just this last year. In the last two years, he favorite activities were showing grandson Aidan around the farm and giving him rides on farm equipment.

Leonard is survived by his son, Chuck (Jessica Lewis) Leeck of Cottage Grove, WI; grandson,

Aidan J. Leeck; sister, Maxine McCabe of Garner; and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris; parents, and brother, Maurice McCabe.