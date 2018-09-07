Veteran Appreciation Day is Saturday

The 15th annual Veteran Appreciation Day will be held this Saturday at the St. Ansgar American Legion. Doors will open at 8:30am with free admission. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for rolls and coffee.

Veterans, spouses, and the public are invited to attend. Organizers say that there are no fees and nothing to join. Char’s Polka Band will play favorites for the crowd including polkas, waltzes, and patriotic music. Requests are encouraged. Lunch will also be served.

The Master of Ceremonies is Iraq Veteran Ken Borchardt. Introductions and “Share a Story” will begin at 10am. The event is a smoke free and alcohol free gathering. A similar event, the 21st annual Veterans Christmas Party, will take place on Saturday, December 8th.