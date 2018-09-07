Threshing Festival Scheduled for Saturday

Farming of Yesteryear and Kiester, Minnesota will host the 35th Annual Threshing Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Many new events are planned for this year’s threshing show, centered are the features of the year, lawn mowers, and lesser known tractors. there will be a lawn mower “Fun Run”. If you collect items from the places you visit during the two days, you can qualify to win a small hay rack to pull behind a mower. Lawn mower games will take place both afternoons, south of the arena.

All regular demonstrations and activities will take place on both days. These include threshing machines, big engines, corn shelling, the saw mill, and more.

The first ever lawn mower pull is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2pm east of the big barn. All stock class mowers and garden tractors are welcome and there isn’t a fee to compete. Those who are interested should contact Chad at (507) 676-0549.

The festival will have horseshoe tournaments on both afternoons with the horseshoes furnished. Those who like to compete in the tournaments should contact Kirk at (507) 320-2928.

Along with the fan favorite regular tractors and machinery, exhibitors are encouraged to bring lesser known and unusual tractors and machinery to display.

There will be new and returning favorite entertainment during the two day festival.On Saturday morning beginning at 11am, Gary Tyson will be performing his stand up, musical, and magic comedy. The Nords will present a variety of musical selections starting at 2pm. Sunrise will take the stage at 3:30pm with their contemporary Christian and folk music. Following a soup supper at 6:30pm, Something Country will perform both listening and dancing music in the Center.

The entertainment continues on Sunday morning with Dunnel Lenort at 11am who will play a number of different musical selections. He will be followed at 3:30pm by The Goodtime Dale Show with their rendition of musical favorites. At 4pm, a drawing for $750, a framed print, a Farming of Yesteryear jacket, and many other prizes will take place.