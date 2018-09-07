Sen. Ernst’s Statement on Sen. Inhofe Assuming Chairmanship of Armed Services Committee

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, issued the following statement with regard to Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) being named chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee:

“While I will deeply miss the friendship and leadership of the late Senator John McCain, I am pleased to see Senator Inhofe serve as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. As a fellow Army veteran, I know Senator Inhofe has the experience and tenacity to lead and prioritize the needs of our servicemembers. I congratulate Senator Inhofe and look forward to working with him in his new role as the leader of a committee that is vital to our national defense.”