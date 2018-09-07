Fridays In the Forest Season Finale is Tonight

The final Fridays in the Forest will be held tonight, downtown on Clark Street in Forest City. Kathy Rollofson is the Executive Director of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and says the theme this time out centers around Saturday’s big football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. Rollefson says a variety of kids games will be available.

The Nelson family will have their lemonade stand on hand.

Rollefson says a number of vendors will be open late.

The final Fridays in the Forest Bags Tournament will be held at the Paddler’s Tap in Forest City.

Rollefson says a new addition will be a pet parade.

The event is free and open to the public.