West Hancock Homecoming Has a Change of Venue

West Hancock Community Schools have decided to make a change as to where the West Hancock High School Homecoming will take place. In years past, the event was held primarily at the high school. This year, the event will move downtown. The parade will begin downtown at 6:30pm on Thursday, September 27th. It will travel down Main Street in Britt. This will be followed by the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen. A pep rally will take place afterwards on Main Street.

Those who are interested in participating in the parade will need to contact Natalie Lemmon at naleemmon@whancock.org. Organizers are looking for district businesses, community groups, tractors, equestrians, and organizations to march in the parade. Those with an interest should contact Lemmon as soon as possible.