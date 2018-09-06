Squirrel Dies and Man Injured While Both are Shot in Season Opener

A Webster City man was shot while squirrel hunting over the weekend. Iowa DNR conservation officer Bill Spece says 55-year-old Sao Bunpan was shot by his brother, 50-year-old Khor Bunpan, who fired two shots while the pair were hunting Saturday at the Brushy Creek State Recreation Area.

Sao Bunpan was treated at a Des Moines hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The squirrel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were hunting with the brothers at the time. Spece determined the shooting was an accident and said no charges will be filed.