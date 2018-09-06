Pappajohn Entreprenuer Award Finalists Announced

The NIACC (North Iowa Area Community College) John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center announced the finalists for the Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards. The inaugural Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on September 26, 2018. The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities in North Iowa a great place to work and live. The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will also honor John and Mary Pappajohn’s vital contributions and support to North Iowa with the Legacy Award.

They announced John Pappajohn as the keynote speaker, and invited guests Governor Kim Reynolds and Director Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists

· Derek Engh, North Iowa Lumber & Design Inc.

· Jill Howarth, NuTreatment LLC

· Katie Wold, Market 124

With special recognition to Student Entrepreneur Denzel Decker of Decker Delish Cupcakes

Entrepreneur of the Year finalists

· Dustin Balsley, Performance Livestock Analytics

· Cody Purvis, Pampered Pets LLC

· Bob Rolling, Lake Time Brewery

Innovation Award finalists

· The Art of Education

· EZ Manufacturing

· Sukup Manufacturing Co.

Business of the Year finalists

· Legacy Logistics Freight Inc.

· Kingland Systems

· Sukup Manufacturing Co.

The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala is made possible with the support of our sponsors and community partners.