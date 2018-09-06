Charlotte J. (Hagar) Rockow, 90, of Belmond passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Charlotte Rockow will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street Southeast in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the church.

