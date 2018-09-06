Camp Greentree For Grieving Youth is Now Taking Registrations

Hospice of North Iowa Youth Grief Camp, known as Camp Greentree will take place this year on September 22nd. The camp is organized to help youth overcome grief from the death of a loved one and to develop coping skills. Autumn Hawver explained the importance of the camp.

The camp incorporates a number of activities and chances to creatively deal with the death of a relative or friend.

One of the most important activities is a chance to release and cope with the death of a relative or friend.

The youth do not leave empty handed. Aside from coping skills and activities, the students also leave with a number of other things according to Hawver.

Those who would like their child or teen to participate should contact (641) 428-6208 to register as soon as possible.