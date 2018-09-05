Tornado Not Confirmed in Kossuth County. One Confirmed Strike in Freeborn County

It was a storm filled evening in the northern Iowa and southern Minnesota area. Nearly four inches of rain fell in many locations. Along with the heavy rains were strong winds inside the storms and possibly two tornadoes.

Officials in Kossuth County around 3:45pm, a line of strong storms moved through Kossuth County triggering activation of a tornado warning. Kossuth County Emergency Management has not confirmed that a tornado did in fact touch down. Officials did see damage such as power lines down and significant damage to a hog confinement. Officials reported no injuries, but are encouraging those with any damage related to the storm to contact Kossuth County Emergency Management to (515) 395-1012.

A second strike occurred around 6:15pm in Freeborn County. The tornado was largely in the Freeborn County area and struck in agricultural areas. A tornado warning remained in effect for 30 minutes and spotters confirmed that a tornado had touched down.