Naig Hopes for More Early Harvest Time in the Iowa Crop Progress Report

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Tuesday commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“A series of storms brought significant rainfall to much of the state and caused flooding conditions in some areas. Crop development remains well ahead of average and we could start to see more harvest activity in the next couple of weeks if conditions allow,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Widespread rainfall meant Iowa farmers had just 2.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 2, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included cutting hay, chopping corn silage, and moving grain.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 6 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 21 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 6 percent very short, 9 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 14 percent surplus. Much of southern Iowa received multiple inches of rain over the past week, easing moisture concerns in some areas although levels are still mostly short to very short.

Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond with 77 percent dented or beyond, over a week ahead of both last year and the 5-year average. Fifteen percent of the corn crop was mature, 8 days ahead of average. There were a few reports of corn harvested for grain. Corn condition rated 74 percent good to excellent. Almost one-third of the soybean crop was coloring with 4 percent dropping leaves. Soybean condition rated 72 percent good to excellent.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was 79 percent complete, now over a week behind the previous year as weather conditions allowed for little progress in cutting hay. Pasture conditions improved to 47 percent good to excellent.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The final week of August was warmer and wetter than normal. Many locations received rainfall between two to four inches above normal, including drought-stricken areas in southern Iowa. Average temperatures were up to four degrees warmer than normal. A series of convective systems moved across Iowa on Monday (27th) bringing moderate rainfall to much of the eastern two-thirds of the state. The northern-most tier of counties also experienced severe thunderstorm with heavy rain; Cresco (Howard County) observed 3.32 inches. There were multiple reports of hail from Sioux to Palo Alto counties, with three-inch diameter hail in Ayrshire. Tuesday (28th) was also an active weather day as a strong cold front swept through the state, bringing severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain to northern and southeastern Iowa. Over 30 stations recorded rainfall above one inch, with Keokuk (Lee County) reporting 4.90 inches. High pressure moved into Iowa on Wednesday (29th) bringing generally clear skies and cooler temperatures. This pattern persisted into Thursday (30th) as the high moved across the state. Average highs were unseasonably cool, ranging from the low 70s in the north to mid-70s and low 80s in the south. Friday (31st), Saturday (1st) and Sunday (2nd) saw waves of showers and thunderstorms across Iowa, with many locations reporting multiple inches of rain. Traer (Tama County) observed 5.42 inches on Saturday; Montezuma (Poweshiek County) reported 5.16 inches on Sunday. There were also multiple reports of severe hail and straight-line winds across 11 counties. Two-inch diameter hail was reported in Cass County on Friday and in Polk County on Saturday. Tree damage from severe high winds was observed in Dubuque (Dubuque County) on Sunday. Average highs over the weekend were generally a few degrees warmer than normal, with Lamoni (Decatur County) observing 91 degrees on Sunday.