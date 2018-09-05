Mercy Clinic Reopens in Forest City

June 24th flooding devastated a number of areas and caused damage to a number of businesses. One of those forced to close for repairs was the Mercy Clinic in Forest City. That all came to an end on Tuesday as the clinic officially re-opened after a number of repairs to the facility. several patient care and supply areas were affected. Repairs were made to floors and drywall had to be replaced.

According to officials, the clinic is now fully operational and is taking appointments at (641) 585-2904. While repairs were being done, patients were referred to other Mercy locations for patient care.