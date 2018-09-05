Isaiah Walk is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for September 5, 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa High School. Isaiah Walk helped the Bison to their first win of the season Friday night, 34-0 over Clay Central-Everly. Walk carried the ball 13 times for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns, including one of 65 yards. On defense, Isaiah had 6 tackles, including 2 for loss, as well as a quarterback sack. Congratulations to North Iowa senior Isaiah Walk, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Other’s considered: Tate Hagen, West Hancock FB; Jace Pringnitz, GHV FB;